Mumbai: Share Market today ended in red after equity benchmark Sensex plunged 525 points led by losses in major stocks HDFC twins, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank amid a selloff in global markets. On Monday, BSE index ended 524.96 points or 0.89 per cent lower at 58,490.93. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 188.25 points or 1.07 per cent to 17,396.90 as per a PTI report.Also Read - Caught on Camera: Woman Brutally Assaulted by Husband in UP For Days; Dies