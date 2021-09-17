Mumbai: BSE Sensex today closed 125.27 points or 0.21 per cent lower at 59,015.89, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 44.35 points or 0.25 per cent to finish at 17,585.15. The rupee closed 4 paise higher at 73.48 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking the broad weakness of the American currency in the overseas market, as per PTI report.Also Read - Weekly Stock Market Outlook, 13 to 19 September : Have a Look Into The Weekly Market Updates, Know Where To Invest

Markets settled marginally lower as participants preferred to book some profits off the tables after the recent surge. After the gap-up start, the benchmark inched further higher initially but profit taking in the index majors across the board trimmed all the gains. Consequently, the Nifty ended at 17,585 levels, down by 0.3%. The broader markets too witnessed selling pressure and ended lower in the range of 0.7-1.3%. On the sector front, most of the indices, barring banking and media, ended in the red, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.

It's healthy to consolidate after a trending move and we may see further consolidation in Nifty ahead. Meanwhile, buoyancy in the banking pack, which holds considerable weight in the index, would help in capping the downside. In short, Nifty may hover within the 17,400-17,800 zone for the time being. Meanwhile, participants should maintain extra caution in midcap and small cap space citing the possibility of further decline, Ajit Mishra said.

“Indian rupee recovered after Thursday’s weakness on back of FTSE rebalancing related inflows and weakness in dollar against Asian currencies. Rupee manages to find some ground this week after two weeks high voltage price action,” Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, was quoted as saying by PTI.