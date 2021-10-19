New Delhi: Share Market today opened on a positive note during the morning trade. BSE Sensex surged 390.89 points to fresh all-time high of 62,156.48 in opening session on Tuesday. Nifty 50 has jumped 127.40 points to record 18,604.45 at the stock market, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Sensex, Nifty Hit Historic High; Check Top Performing Stocks

Share Market Today

In the early morning trade today, L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, HUL, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel, as per the PTI report.

On the other hand, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Titan, PowerGrid and Kotak Bank were among the laggards, the PTI report says.

On Monday, the Sensex closed at 61,765.59 points. On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at 18,477.05 points, as per the IANS report.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth Rs 512.44 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals. Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended largely positive in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.05 per cent to USD 84.29 per barrel.

In absence of any major event, earnings will remain in focus and we have a long list of index majors announcing their results this week. And, participants will be closely eyeing the management commentaries for the future growth outlook. Apart from this, global cues would also be on investors’ radar. We reiterate our bullish view on the market and suggest using intermediate dips to add quality stocks, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd, stated in his daily market analysis.