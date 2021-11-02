Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex today declined by 109 points due to losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank amid a muted trend in global markets. The 30-share index ended 109.40 points or 0.18 per cent lower at 60,029.06. The broader NSE Nifty fell by 40.70 points or 0.23 per cent to 17,888.95, according to a PTI report.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Make a Grand Entry on Dance Stage With Their Zabardast Moves | Watch

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, Maruti, NTPC, Titan, SBI and L&T were among the gainers, PTI reported. Also Read - West Bengal Will Always Choose Development Over Propaganda: Mamata As TMC Wins All Seats Bypolls

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with losses, while Seoul was positive. Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.02 per cent to USD 84.73 per barrel, according to PTI report. Also Read - Dhanteras 2021: MG Delivers 500+ Astor Mid-Size SUVs on Auspicious Occasion

Markets witnessed a rebound and gained nearly one and a half percent, taking a breather after the recent fall. Upbeat global cues triggered a firm start however profit taking at the higher levels capped the upside. However, the news of GST collection reaching closer to record high fueled fresh momentum in the latter half, which further strengthened with recovery in select index majors. Finally, Nifty closed around the day’s high to settle at 17,929 levels. Mostly sectoral indices participated in the move wherein metal, realty and IT were among the top gains. In line with the move, the market breadth was also inclined towards the advancing side, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

“We feel it’s a rebound and the bias would change if Nifty manages to cross and hold above 18,100. Meanwhile, participants should continue with the cautious approach and do not jump into a trade. The upcoming US Fed meet and earnings will dictate the trend ahead,” Mishra said.