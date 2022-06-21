Share Market News | New Delhi: Indian share market saw bulls winning over bears, as of 1:15 PM. Sensex was up over 1,000 points and was trading at 52,645.68. Nifty50 was up over 300 points and was trading at 15,669.20. All the stocks in Sensex were trading in the green with Titan being the top performer. SBI, HCL and HCL were also showing a strong performance, rising over 3 per cent from the previous close. In Nifty50, all stocks except Apollo Hospitals were trading in the green. Titan was up 5 per cent.Also Read - Crypto Crash: Indian Investors Lost Nearly Rs 1,000 Crore To Fake Cryptocurrency Exchanges

After the share markets in India last week showed the worst performance in the last two years, falling over 5 per cent, this week it seems to be bouncing back. On Monday, Sensex closed 237 points higher and Nifty at 15,350. Also Read - Gold Prices Rise By Rs 10,000, Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 21 Here | Gold Rate Today

Bank stocks have been performing the best on Tuesday with Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and State Bank of India gaining over 4 per cent. All the stocks in Nifty PSU Banks were in the green. Also Read - Top 10 Biggest Companies In India Lost Nearly Rs 4 Trillion Last Week | Complete List Here

LIC Share Price

The shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were trading 4.5 points higher at Rs 665.95 per share. The share seems to have recovered from its all-time low of Rs 650.

Oil and Gas Shares Surge

Oil prices across the world have remained elevated since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war. Gas and Stocks in Nifty were also up nearly 3 per cent. Adani Total Gas Limited surged over 12 per cent on Tuesday. It was trading at Rs 2,238.9 per share, up to Rs 250.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Petronet and GAIL were up 4 per cent.