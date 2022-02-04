New Delhi: Indian celebration wear market company, Vedant Fashions IPO will open for subscription today, on February 4. It is the parent company of brands like Manyavar, Mohey and Twamev. The IPO will open on February 4 and close on February 8, 2022. The company also raised Rs 944.75 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.Also Read - Adani Wilmar IPO Allotment Tomorrow. Direct Link To Check Allotment Status Here

The company is the biggest men's Indian wedding wear company based on revenue and profits. In the year ending March 31, 2021, the company recorded a revenue of Rs 6,250 and a profit of Rs 1,329. Also, the shares of the company will list on both, BSE and NSE.

Vedant Fashions IPO: Share Price, Face Value, Other Details Here