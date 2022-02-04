New Delhi: Indian celebration wear market company, Vedant Fashions IPO will open for subscription today, on February 4. It is the parent company of brands like Manyavar, Mohey and Twamev. The IPO will open on February 4 and close on February 8, 2022. The company also raised Rs 944.75 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.Also Read - Adani Wilmar IPO Allotment Tomorrow. Direct Link To Check Allotment Status Here
The company is the biggest men’s Indian wedding wear company based on revenue and profits. In the year ending March 31, 2021, the company recorded a revenue of Rs 6,250 and a profit of Rs 1,329. Also, the shares of the company will list on both, BSE and NSE. Also Read - 20 Shares That May Help You Book Good Profit Post Budget
Vedant Fashions IPO: Share Price, Face Value, Other Details Here
Also Read - Why Are Cigarette Shares Falling Ahead Of Budget 2022?
- Vedant Fashions IPO Date: The subscription will open for subscription on February 4 and close on February 8.
- Vedant Fashions IPO Listing Date: The shares of the company will list on the share markets on February 16, 2022.
- Vedant Fashions IPO Allotment Date: The allotment will take place on February 11, 2022.
- Vedant Fashions IPO Face Value: The face value is Rs 1 per equity share.
- Vedant Fashions IPO Price Range: The price range has been fixed at Rs 824-866 per equity share.
- Vedant Fashions IPO Lot Size: One lot of the IPO consists of 17 shares. This means that an investor will have to buy a minimum of 17 shares for Rs 14,722.
- Vedant Fashions IPO Details: An investor can apply for a maximum of 13 lots. This would amount to an application amounting to Rs 1,91,386.