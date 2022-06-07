LIC Share Price | New Delhi: The shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were trading at an all-time low of Rs 760 on NSE, as of 10:15 AM. When compared to the issue price of Rs 949 per share, the share has lost nearly Rs 200 per share. On BSE, the shares of the company were trading at Rs 761.7 apiece. The market cap, according to data available on BSE’s website, stood at Rs 4,81,775 crore, down Rs 1.2 lakh crore from the original value of Rs 6 lakh crore.Also Read - FM Sitharaman Credits Retail Investors For Absorbing 'Shock'

The Indian share market is in the grip of bears. As of 10:20 AM, Sensex was down over 500 points or nearly 1 per cent and was trading at 55,133 points. 26 out of 30 shares in the index were trading in the red with Titan and Dr Reddy being the top loser. NTPC, SBI, Reliance, and Power Grid were the only shares in the green.

On NSE, NIFTY50 was down over 151 points, slipping below 16,450. 42 out of 50 shares in the index were declining with Titan, Dr. Reddy, and Hindustan Unilever being the top losers. ONGC and Coal India were the top gainers in the index.

LIC share price falling since listing

The share price of the largest insurer in the country has been declining since its listing on May 17 this year. The company, which had an issue price of Rs 949 per share, is listed at Rs 865 apiece. It has hit all-time low-level several times since.

Volatile week expected ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is holding its monetary policy meeting between June 6 and 8. To control the high inflation, the bank is expected to raise the repo rate and other interest rates. This has led to high volatility in the Indian share markets. With the policy announcement awaited, this week may see an interesting fight between the bears and the bulls.