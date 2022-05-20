Share Market News | New Delhi: Indian share markets posted an impressive rally of over 1,200 points on May 20 after the bloodbath on May 19. As of 11:15 AM, Sensex was trading at 54,002. Nifty50, on the other hand, was trading at 16,170. Nearly 360 points more than the previous close. In Sensex, all the 30 shares were trading in the green with Dr Reddy’s and Nestle India being the top gainers. Dr Reddy’s was one of the two gainers in Sensex yesterday.Also Read - Sensex Crashes Over 1,000 Points In Early Trade, Nifty Under 16,000; LIC Shares Fall Below Listing Price

According to Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, "Nifty is still at the risk of a collapse due to concerns of FII selling, higher oil prices, rising inflation, hawkish US Federal Reserve, and a probable aggressive rate hike by the RBI. Technically speaking, sell-off on Dalal Street can gain steam if Nifty slips below 15671 mark and below the same, it could slip further to 15000 mark. Bulls have a chance to fight only above 16411 mark."

In Nifty, Dr Reddy’s and Tata Motors were the top gainers. Apollo Hospitals and UPL were the top losers in Nifty. In Metal Stocks, Welspun Corp, Hindustan Copper and JSW Steel were the top gainers. In Auto stocks, Sona BLW Precision, Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland were the top gainers.