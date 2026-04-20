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Share market update: Stocks of this FMCG brand surges after listing on National Stock Exchange, check share price and other details

Share market update: Stocks of this FMCG brand surges after listing on National Stock Exchange, check share price and other details

The company stated that the contract, effective April 6, 2026, was signed on April 14, 2026, and will have a two-year term.

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Share market update: In a fresh stock market development, the stock of the tobacco manufacturing company, Elitecon International Ltd., is seeing a rise of about 5 per cent today. The action comes as the company’s stock gets listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and trading has begun today, April 20th. Previously, the stock was listed only on the BSE. In its debut trade on the NSE, the stock was trading 4.94% or Rs 2.15 higher at Rs 45.65 and on the BSE, the stock was trading 4.92% or Rs 2.14 higher at Rs 45.65.

How are the shares of the company performing?

The company stated that its equity shares have been listed in the ‘Permitted to Trade’ category on the NSE’s capital markets segment. The company is already listed on the BSE with the code 539533. Now, all 159.85 crore fully paid-up equity shares of the company are available for trading on both major exchanges, increasing investor access and improving liquidity in the stock.

Vipin Sharma, the company’s managing director, stated that the commencement of trading on the NSE is a major milestone for the company and its shareholders. Presence on both major exchanges will expand investor reach, improve stock liquidity, and facilitate fair pricing. He also stated that the company is expanding its FMCG and tobacco businesses in more than 50 countries and is committed to creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

What has the company informed in the exchange filing?

Recently, the company had informed in an exchange filing that it has received a large long term order of about Rs 2.02 billion from South African company Bozza Tobacco (PTY) Ltd for the supply of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

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The company stated that the contract, effective April 6, 2026, was signed on April 14, 2026, and will have a two-year term. Under the contract, the company will supply its brands, including Red & Black, B&W, Cape, Ossum, and Golden Flake, with payment due 90 days after delivery.

According to the filing, the order will provide the company with stability in exports, help in better utilisation of manufacturing capacity and strengthen the company’s presence in the African market, especially South Africa, thereby boosting business growth in the long term.

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