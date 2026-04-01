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Share market update: Stocks of this Real Estate company gains on update of rating upgrade, check share price and other details

Share market update: Stocks of this Real Estate company gains on update of rating upgrade, check share price and other details

In the recent update, the stock of the company were trading at ₹24.96, up 6.12% or ₹1.44. Scroll down to know more.

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Share market update: In a significant development in the stock market, Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd, a small-cap company with a market cap of ₹674.23 crore, are trading higher by more than 6% today. The company’s stock was trading at ₹24.96, up 6.12% or ₹1.44, on the BSE at the time of writing the report. Here are all the details you need to know about how stocks of the company are performing amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

What did the company say in recent stock filing?

In a filing after market hours last Tuesday, the company stated that Acuité Ratings & Research Limited (Acuité) had issued ratings for the company’s bank facilities. The company has been assigned an ACUITE BBB | Stable rating on its ₹100 crore long-term facility. This rating indicates that the company’s financial position is currently stable and it is considered capable of meeting its debt obligations.

Company receives new contract from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)

The company has recently received several orders. On March 12th, the company stated in a filing that it had received a new contract from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The company has been assigned to collect user fees (tolls) at the Chowlaggere toll plaza on the Hassan to Maranahalli section of NH-48 in Karnataka.

This work was awarded through an e-tender process. The company has also been assigned the responsibility of caring for and maintaining the toilet blocks near the toll plaza, including providing necessary consumables. The total value of this contract is approximately ₹27.15 crore.

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Earlier, the company had announced that it had received a major work order from Tata Steel Limited. This project involves the design, engineering, construction and completion of an OPR and NOPR colony for employees at TSSIJ, Bileipada (Joda).

Meanwhile, the company recently secured a new work order from NHAI worth over Rs 27 crore. The projects have been secured through e-tender process, the company informed the exchanges.

The work includes collection of user fee at Chowlaggere fee plaza on Hassan to Maranahally section of national highway 48 in Karnataka. The orders also include upkeep/maintenance of adjacent blocks. The combined value of the awarded projects is Rs 27.15 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)

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