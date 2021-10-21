New Delhi: Share prices of Tata Power, IRCTC, Tata motors, ITC, and State Bank of India (SBI) are in focus today. Ahead of the opening of the stock market, Tata power share price was at Rs 230.45, down by 0.10 points or 0.04 per cent. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) stock value was at Rs 4390.00, down by 42.95 points. Tata Motors share price was at Rs 487.05, up by 4.95 points or 1.03 per cent. ITC LTD share price was at Rs 246.70, up by 0.10 points or 0.04 per cent. SBI stock price is Rs 500.00, up by 0.05 points or 0.01 per cent, according to data obtained from BSE India website.Also Read - Sensex Slumps 456 Points, NSE Nifty Down at 18,266

On Wednesday, share market remained under pressure and lost nearly a percent amid mixed cues. Initially, the benchmark opened flat, tracking favourable global cues but profit taking in the select index majors pushed the benchmark lower as the day progressed. Consequently, the Nifty index closed around the day’s low to settle at 18,266.6 levels. The broader markets also witnessed heightened selling pressure and both midcap and smallcap lost nearly 2 per cent each. Among the sectoral indices, most of the indices, barring banking, closed in negative wherein metal, oil & gas and realty were the top losers, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd stated. Also Read - Sensex Hits All-Time High, Nifty 50 Crosses 18,600; Top Performing Stocks