Home

Business

Shares of Logistics Company, NECC Rally 4.9 Percent | Check Details Here

Shares of Logistics Company, NECC Rally 4.9 Percent | Check Details Here

On Monday, with an upper circuit of 5%, North Eastern Carrying Corporation shares gave investors a bumper return of 250% from the 52-week low level of Rs 13.14.

Image for representational purposes

The BSE Sensex was trading 117 points higher at 72,223 in the stock market at 12:50 PM on Monday. During the same period, the Nifty was trading 64 points higher at 21,918. In the midst of the stock market rally, North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited shares were up 4.9 percent and the company, with a market cap of Rs 326 crore, was trading at Rs 34.5, up Rs 1.60.

Trending Now

North Eastern Carrying Corporation’s stock has given investors a return of 13% in the last 5 days and 17% in the last 1 month.

You may like to read

North Eastern Carrying Corporation shares were at a level of Rs 18.65 on August 7, 2023, from where investors have got a return of 84%. The company shares had seen a low of Rs 3.24 on March 27, 2020 during the Corona crisis, from where this stock has given investors a bumper return of 957% till now.

If you also want to earn from investing in the stock market, then you can keep an eye on the shares of this logistics company. On Monday, with an upper circuit of 5%, North Eastern Carrying Corporation shares gave investors a bumper return of 250% from the 52-week low level of Rs 13.14.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited (NECC) is a leading transportation company in India that offers a variety of cargo and goods transportation services, including full truckload. NECC Limited had recently announced that it had received a large order from GAIL India Limited, following which NECC Limited’s shares have skyrocketed. NECC Limited had received a contract worth Rs 52.58 crore from the Government of India company Gas Authority of India Limited for the transportation of polymers for the next 3 years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.