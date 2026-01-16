Home

Shares of this company in action amid rally in stock market, check share price details here

Stock market update: Amid the continued rally in the stock market on Friday, the stock of auto parts supplier, Pavna Industries Limited, jumped 5 percent today. Its market cap is ₹286.32 crore. However, at the time of writing this news, the stock was trading at Rs 20.52, up 2.24% or Rs 0.45 on the BSE, and on the NSE, it was trading at Rs 20.34, up 1.85% or Rs 0.37. According to BSE data, 8,136 equity shares of the company were traded at the time of writing the report.

Recently, the company announced that it had signed an MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh (GoUP). Under this MoU, Pawna Industries will invest approximately ₹250 crore in the proposed project over the next three to five years and aims to provide employment to approximately 500 people.

As per the MoU, the Uttar Pradesh government will support the company in setting up the project in the state and help in obtaining necessary permissions, registrations, approvals and clearances. Apart from this, the government will also help the company in availing the benefits of incentives under various schemes of the state and central government.

Pavan Industries Limited was incorporated on April 19, 1994. The company manufactures reliable and high-quality automotive parts for a wide range of vehicles.

The company’s customers are well-known OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) of the country, which operate in segments like passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, heavy and light commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles.

Talking about the company’s clients, these include Bajaj, Kawasaki, Honda, TVS, Mahindra, Escorts, Royal Enfield, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra Wheels, Eicher Motors, Tork Motors, Revolt, Mahindra Electric and many other big companies.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Friday, driven by a sharp jump in Infosys after the company raised its revenue growth guidance for FY26. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 343.44 points to 83,726.15 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 77.65 points to 25,743.25.

