Home

Business

Shares of this healthcare stock in focus as brokerage expects 36% upside - Check full details

Shares of this healthcare stock in focus as brokerage expects 36% upside – Check full details

The company's stock was trading 0.81% or Rs 1.90 lower at Rs 233.30 on the BSE at time of writing the report and on the NSE, the stock was trading 0.57% or Rs 1.35 lower at Rs 233.78.

Stock Market update- File image

Share market news: Amid the ongoing stock market decline on Friday, investors found a promising opportunity to earn. Brokerage firm Choice Institutional Equities initiated coverage on healthcare company Park Medi World Ltd., placing a Buy call on it and projecting a 36% upside potential.

The company’s stock was trading 0.81% or Rs 1.90 lower at Rs 233.30 on the BSE at time of writing the report and on the NSE, the stock was trading 0.57% or Rs 1.35 lower at Rs 233.78.

The brokerage noted in its report that Park Medi World, a healthcare company, is rapidly expanding its hospitals at a low cost. The brokerage noted that the company currently has approximately 3,960 beds, with plans to increase this to 5,460 by FY28 and to over 10,000 in the future.

Significantly, this expansion is being funded entirely from the company’s own earnings. The cost per bed is only ₹3.4 million, significantly lower than other new hospital projects (₹80-100 million per bed). The company’s cluster model, optimal bed mix, and low-cost distressed assets give it a strong advantage, providing further growth potential.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The brokerage said that we estimate that between FY26 and FY29, PARKHOSP’s revenue (revenue) will grow at around 26.3%, profit (EBITDA) at around 27.1% and net profit (PAT) at around 34.6% annual rate (CAGR).

This growth will come from the company’s rapid expansion, adding new beds at lower costs, better patient profiles (high-value cases), better management of patient length of stay (ALOS), improved payer mix and increase in CGHS rates.

Considering these strong factors, the brokerage has given a ‘BUY’ rating on this stock with a target price of ₹320, which implies an upside potential of about 36% from the current level.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.