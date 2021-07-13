SHEIN Launch Date: More than a year after the Indian government imposed a ban on over 200 Chinese apps, popular China-based shopping platform SHEIN is ready to make a comeback in India. The re-launch of SHEIN has excited shoppers around India who are keenly looking forward to the trendy, affordable fashion outlet. What is even more interesting is that SHEIN will relaunch in India through Amazon. Several popular apps including PUBG Mobile, TikTok, WeChat, Camscanner etc had been banned along with the shopping website in June 2020.Also Read - Reliance Jio Launches Free Video-Conferencing App JioMeet, 1 Lakh Users Download it Instantly

Earlier this month, PUBG Mobile India made a return with a new identity as Krafton’s Battleground Mobile India. Also Read - 'Seriously Concerned And Firmly Oppose': Chinese Embassy Objects to Ban on Country's 59 Apps in India

SHEIN Launch Date in India

The shopping portal will become the second app after Battlegrounds to make a comeback in India. Notably, SHEIN has announced that it will relaunch its outlet during the two-day Amazon Prime Day Sale which starts at midnight on July 26 and ends on July 27.

Amazon has even created a dedicated page for the Prime Day launch of SHEIN.

During this period, the entire Amazon website, including SHEIN will be offering big discounts on a variety of products. The news about SHEIN relaunch in India was first reported by @averagespy.

SHEIN was among the first list of 59 Chinese apps that were banned by the Ministry of Information Technology under Section 69A of the IT Act in June last year for risking the “sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order” by allegedly invading cybersecurity and user privacy.