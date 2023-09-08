Shemaroo Entertainment CEO Hiren Gada, Other Top Officials Arrested In Rs 70 Crore Tax Fraud Case

Home

Apart from Gada, company's joint managing director Atul Maru and chief financial officer Amit Haria were also arrested for fraudulently claiming Input Tax Credit (ITC).

New Delhi: The Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) Department on Wednesday arrested Hiren Gada, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for allegedly committing tax fraud amounting to Rs 70.25 crore, India Today reported. Apart from Gada, company’s joint managing director Atul Maru and chief financial officer Amit Haria were also arrested for fraudulently claiming Input Tax Credit (ITC).

The search operation took place on September 5, leading to the subsequent detainment of three high-ranking executives. Shemaroo Entertainment, known for its diverse media offerings, has stated that it is contesting the allegations “in accordance with the due process of law”. At this stage, the company said the estimated impact on its operations and the amount involved in the alleged misconduct cannot be definitively ascertained.

According to reports, officials learnt that Hiren Gada and his associates created various shell firms to claim Input Tax Credit (ITC) amounting to crores of rupees, leading to heavy losses to the government exchequer.

Shemaroo currently operates three TV channels- Shemaroo TV, a Hindi general entertainment channel (GEC); Shemaroo Umang, a Hindi channel that offers light-hearted stories targeting women; and Shemaroo MarathiBana, the first regional channel of the company.

