Home

Business

Shimla-Kalka Heritage Toy Train Resumes Months After Landslide Swept Away Tracks; Check Timings, Stations List

Shimla-Kalka Heritage Toy Train Resumes Months After Landslide Swept Away Tracks; Check Timings, Stations List

The 96-km-long Shimla-Kalka Railway track had been laid in tough hilly terrain with 102 tunnels, 800 bridges, and 919 curves along with negotiable gradient.

Shimla-Kalka Heritage Toy Train Resumes Months After Landslide Swept Away Tracks; Check Timings, Stations List

Shimla: Train service on the UNESCO world heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line resumed completely nearly three months after it was damaged due to torrential rains. The railway track was damaged at 20-25 points from Shimla to Kalka due to the rains in July and August. The movement on this stretch was suspended after massive damage to the track following heavy rains from July 7 to 14 and the traffic was resumed partially on some stretches including Kalka -Koti stretch, Kalka-Solan stretch and Solan-Taradevi stretch.

Trending Now

The 96-km-long Shimla-Kalka Railway track had been laid in tough hilly terrain with 103 tunnels (now 102 tunnels as tunnel no 46 had collapsed, four decades ago), 800 bridges, and 919 curves along with negotiable gradient. The track which gains altitude of about 1590 metres is a marvel of engineering and a tourist attraction.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Tourists in Shimla are enthralled as the regular train services have started on the Kalka-Shimla heritage railway line after nearly three months. pic.twitter.com/uTB7pOdPt4 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023

How many trains are being operated between Kalka-Shimla-Kalka?

The zonal railway is operating six pairs of trains between Kalka and Shimla and vice versa. The travellers can book their ticket to Shimla through the official portal of IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) and also from the PRS counters at railway stations.

Timings of trains between Kalka and Shimla

Train number 72451 Rail Motor – 05:25 hrs

Train number 52451 Shivalik Deluxe Express – 05:45 hrs

Train number 52455 Himalayan Queen – 12:10 hrs

Train number 52457 Kalka-Shimla Express – 03:30 hrs

Train number 52453 Kalka-Shimla Express – 06:20 hrs

Train number 52459 Kalka-Shimla Express – 07:00 hrs

Kalka-Shimla rail route:-

A total of 18 railway stations are there on the historic Kalka-Shimla rail route. These are – Kalka, Taksal, Gumman, Koti, Sonwara, Dharmpur HMCHL, Kumarhatti, Barog, Solan, Salogra, Kandaghat, Kanoh, Kathleeghat, Shoghi, Taradevi, Jutogh, Summer Hill and Shimla railway stations.

Kalka Shimla Toy Train Entry Fee

Rs. 320 per person for Adults (Rail Motor Car)

Rs. 160 per person for Children (Rail Motor Car)

Rs. 510 per person for Adults (Shivalik Deluxe Express)

Rs. 255 per person for Children (Shivalik Deluxe Express)

Rs. 470 per person for Adults (Himalayan Queen)

Rs. 235 per person for Children (Himalayan Queen)

The Kalka-Shimla rail route was awarded a World Heritage Site by UNESCO on July 07, 2008. The rail route was built during British rule, to connect Shimla, the summer capital with the Indian rail system.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES