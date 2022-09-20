IRCTC Shiv Shani Sai Yatra Package Latest Update: The Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has created a travel package trip for pilgrims planning to visit the prominent religious and heritage tourist destinations in Central India. The IRCTC Shiv Shani Sai Yatra Package will cover prominent pilgrimage sites such as Shirdi Sai temple, Shani temple, and UNESCO world heritage site Ellora caves. Along with these places, Jyotirlinga, Trimbakeshwar (Nasik) and Ghrishneswar (Aurangabad) will also be covered as part of the itinerary.Also Read - IRCTC Introduces Jyotirlinga Yatra Tour Package; Check Dates, Prices, Destinations and Other Details

The passengers will travel by Bharat Gaurav Special tourist train in AC III Tier class, which will begin its journey on October 17, 2022. The package will cost Rs 21275 for a single share. The Boarding facilities will be available at Mathura, Agra Cantt, Gwalior, Virangana Lakhsmi bai (Jhansi), Bina, Bhopal, and Itarsi. The cost of the IRCTC Shiv Shani Sai Yatra Package includes the journey by AC III Tier class, accommodation, tour escort, security on the train, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and travel insurance. The total number of seats is 600.

IRCTC took to Twitter, "Discover the prominent religious & heritage tourists destinations with IRCTC's 5D/4N tour package starting from ₹18500/- onwards. For details, visit http://bit.ly/3qa9D1C @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail."

IRCTC Shiv Shani Sai Yatra Package: Check Details Here

Duration: 4 Nights/5 Days

4 Nights/5 Days Package Code: NZBG06

NZBG06 Origin: DELHI SAFDARJUNG

DELHI SAFDARJUNG Destination: AURANGABAD / NASHIK / SHANI SHINGNAPUR / SHIRDI

AURANGABAD / NASHIK / SHANI SHINGNAPUR / SHIRDI Departure: 17.10.2022

17.10.2022 Upcoming Date Of Journey: 17-OCT-22

How to Book a Ticket?

If you are interested, then you can book a ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at www.irctctourism.com. For more details about the tour package, you can visit the official website at https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NZSD07

Shiv Shani Sai Yatra Package: Details In Brief

Tour name: Shiv – Shani – Sai Yatra

Duration: 04 Nights/05 Days

Tour Date: 17.10.2022

Tour Itinerary: Delhi – Shirdi – Shani signapur – Grishneshwar – Ellora caves – Trimbakeshwar – Delhi.

Train Itinerary: New Delhi(DSJ) – Nasik – New Delhi(DSJ).

Boarding Points: Mathura – Agra Cantt – Gwalior – Virangana Lakhsmi bai (Jhansi) – Bina – Bhopal – Itarsi

Deboarding Points: Itarsi – Bhopal – Bina – Virangana Lakhsmi bai (Jhansi) – Gwalior – Agra Cantt – Mathura

No of Seats: 600

TOUR PRICE : Per person