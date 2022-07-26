New Delhi: Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc. is all set to cut about 10 per cent of its workforce. Tobi Lutke, Chief Executive Officer has acknowledged the company’s decision to expand rapidly coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t pay off.Also Read - Microsoft, Apple, Google And Many More: List of Companies That Are Planning to Freeze Hiring, Lay Off Employees

According to a Bloomberg report, the decision will eliminate about 1,000 jobs out of 10,000 or so total employees at Shopify. In a memo posted on the company’s website, Lutke informed that most of the affected roles are in recruiting, support and sales. Also Read - Twitter Joins Shopify to Bring Merchants' Products on its Platform

Shopify tumbled as much as 16% to $30.66, the biggest intraday drop in almost three months. Also Read - Flipkart's Binny Bansal Sells Stake Worth Over Rs 2000 Crore to Tencent as China Hardens Border Position

“We bet that the channel mix — the share of dollars that travel through e-commerce rather than physical retail — would permanently leap ahead by five or even 10 years” because of the pandemic, Lutke wrote.

“It’s now clear that bet didn’t pay off. What we see now is the mix reverting to roughly where pre-Covid data would have suggested it should be at this point.”

During the Covid pandemic and owing to the boom in the online shopping, Shopify was amongst the hottest stocks in 2022 and 2021. However, it came crashing down this year, hampered by an economic cool-down and an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Shopify shares have fallen 73% this year as of Monday’s close.

The Ottawa-based company reported a huge profit miss in the first quarter, and analysts have cut their expectations for the second quarter results, which are scheduled for Wednesday.