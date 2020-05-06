Chandigarh: The Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) on Wednesday asked Punjab and Haryana governments and the Chandigarh administration to set standard operating procedures and guidelines for the reopening of malls in the region. Also Read - Coronavirus: Karnataka Allows Opening of Shops in 'Green Zones', Malls to Remain Shut

In a representation, the SCAI said the ability of shopping centres to enforce protocols is far more efficient than many others who have benefited from the relaxation.

While preparing the standard operating procedures, the SCAI has held several consultations with the captains of the industry as well as adopted global best practices to ensure that the spread of Covid-19 is contained.

SCAI Chairman Amitabh Taneja said in a statement: “The SCAI has been advocating the need for concerted support from the government and financial institutions towards the survival and long-term sustainability of organised retail trade in India.”

“As an industry, we are responsible for the livelihood of 12 million people across the country and firmly believe that the fate of these livelihoods can be protected,” he added.