Shops Cannot Refuse Rs 2000 Notes, Clarifies RBI Governor: 5 Points

"We are withdrawing the Rs 2000 notes from circulation but they continue as legal tender," Das said, adding that no one can decline the Rs 2,000 notes as directed by the central bank earlier.

New Delhi: There’s still a lot of confusion among the masses with regard to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest move withdrawing Rs 2,000 notes from circulation. Many shopkeepers have refused to accept the currency for the goods.

However, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has clarified that the Rs 2,000 note continues to be legal tender and shops cannot decline them.

Rs 2000 Note Withdrawal: Key Things To Know

RBI Governor reaffirmed that there is no need to panic for customers as enough time has been given to exchange these notes. The central bank has urged people to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes by September 30, 2023. Indian banks have been advised to make necessary arrangements to facilitate the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes that have been withdrawn from circulation. Banks have been asked to take measures to smoothly carry out the process. “We have given a deadline of September so that the process will be taken seriously. We can’t leave it open-ended,” said the RBI governor. The RBI Governor reiterated that the Rs 2,000 notes were primarily issued for the purpose of “quickly replenishing the value of money which was being taken out from the system” when the legal tender status of then-prevailing Rs 1,000 and old Rs 500 notes was withdrawn. “Let me clarify and re-emphasize that it is a part of the currency management operations of the Reserve Bank. For a long time, the Reserve Bank has been following a clean note policy. From time to time, the RBI withdraws notes of a particular series and issues fresh notes,” Shaktikanta Das said. “We are withdrawing the Rs 2000 notes from circulation but they continue as legal tender,” he added. On Friday, the RBI decided to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, adding that they will continue to be legal tender. The RBI urged the public to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes at banks till September 30, 2023.

