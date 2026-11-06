Should you buy stocks every time the market falls? Here’s what AI superbrain Kwala Intel suggests

Is every stock market fall a buying opportunity? AI superbrain Kwala Intel explains why investors should check stock valuations, company fundamentals, earnings and risks before buying the dip.

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Should you buy stocks every time the market falls? Here's what AI superbrain Kwala Intel suggests | image; ai

Share Market Insight: For traders and investors, a market correction is mostly a great buying opportunity, but is it? Buying on dips can land investors in more losses if the fundamentals of the company are not doing well. In the current situation, when global markets are on a roller coaster ride due to the US-Iran war and fluctuating crude oil prices, investors and traders should be more careful about buying on every dip.

What Is Buy The Dip?

Buying on a dip means purchasing stocks or market assets when their price has dropped. It simply means the stock will soon bounce back, giving a good profit to the investor. However, buying on dips does not mean that the stock is undervalued.

Notably, the stock may have fallen due to poor earnings or fundamentals. This is the job of the investor to understand why the scrip has dropped.

According to Kwala Intel, investors would be very selective with investing, invest gradually and be cautious.

WE ASKED AI SUPERBRAIN KWALA INTEL TO ANSWER

Should You Buy The Dip?

Kwala Intel answered by saying that you should be very selective with your purchases, invest gradually and look at some market indicators, valuations and fundamentals.

Nifty Valuation, Market Breadth

There are a few indicators that investors should look out for.

Firstly, what level is the Nifty currently trading at. How broad is the market and what is the advance/decline ratio? This tells investors how many stocks are rising versus how many are falling.

An important indicator to look at is the P/E ratio of the Nifty. You can compare the current multiple to the median post 2021 to understand whether the market is relatively overvalued.

The historical performance of the market and how the Nifty has performed between September and October.

This can give investors a greater overview.

5 Things To Look Out For

Kwala Intel said there are 5 key things to look out for.

Why Has The Stock Fallen?

Look at why the stock has fallen. Has it fallen due to the overall market or is it specific to the company?

Valuation & Margin Of Safety

Just because the stock price has fallen doesn’t mean it is undervalued. Look at how the stock price relates to earnings and cashflows to see whether there is enough margin of safety.

Earnings & Balance Sheet Health

Look at how financially healthy the company is. Look at the earnings performance and balance sheet.

Promoter & Corporate Governance Risks

Look at any promoter risks and corporate governance. Even if it looks like a good value stock, poor corporate governance can cause more risk.

Have An Investment Plan

It’s important to have an investment plan. How much capital will you be investing? Don’t invest too much in one stock and look to invest gradually.

Conclusion – Buy The Business, Not The Dip

From Kwala Intel’s analysis, you can see that it is important to look at the fundamentals of the business and whether it is undervalued.

Market corrections can be a great opportunity but knowing which stocks to invest in means understanding the earnings, cash flows, valuations and risks involved.

Kwala Intel also allows users to ask further questions and look up market-related information using its research platform powered by AI.