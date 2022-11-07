Should’ve Given Fair Time For Transition: India Condemns Mass Twitter Layoffs In The Country

As Elon Musk has already told he had no other option other than brutally firing half of Twitter's workforce, those who still have their jobs with Twitter India are living in constant fear of being laid off.

Should've Given Fair Time For Transition: India Condemns Mass Twitter Layoffs In The Country

New Delhi: Ashwini Vaishnaw, who holds the cabinet portfolio for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, has come out with India’s first official response to the Elon Musk-run Twitter’s decision to sack its employees in India. The minister has criticised the move saying the employees should’ve been given a “fair time for transition”, as reported by the Business Standard.

“We condemn the way Twitter has sacked employees in India,” said Vaishnaw, adding that “they should have given the employees a fair time for transition”.

From sales to marketing to content curation to corporate communication, the layoffs in India were done across departments. Many Twitter employees in India lost access to their official emails, internal slack, and group chats. As Elon Musk has already told he had no other option other than brutally firing half of Twitter’s workforce, those who still have their jobs with Twitter India are living in constant fear of being laid off.

Musk said there was no choice other than brutally firing half of Twitter’s workforce as the company was losing over $4 million a day.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk tweeted.

“Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50 per cent more than legally required,” he added.

He also said that Twitter has seen a massive drop in revenue as activist groups are putting undue pressure on its advertisers.

Meanwhile, the founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey has taken moral responsibility for “why everyone is in this situation”. He said, “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”