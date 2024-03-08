Shree Karni Fabcom IPO: Issue Subscribed Over 14.93 Times On 1st Day, Check Price Band, GMP & Other Details

Home

The shares of Shree Karni Fabcom were trading at a premium of ₹325 in the grey market premium (GMP) on March 6.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO: Small and medium enterprise (SME) Shree Karni Fabcom initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on March 6 and will on March 11.

Shree Karni Fabcom Business

Shree Karni Fancom Limited deals in products like woven and knitted fabrics for industries such as medical arch support, luggage, chairs, shoes, and apparel. Their expertise is in Knitted Fabrics, Coated Fabrics,Woven Fabrics, and polyester, and source yarn, resin, acrylic, and coating chemicals.

Shree Karni Fabcom Revenue

Shree Karni Fabcom Limited’s revenue increased by 51.87% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 7.85% in FY23.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO subscription status

According to data available on NSE, the Shree Karni Fabcom issue was subscribed over 14.93 times on the first day i.e.on March 6. It received 2,00,00,400 applications against 13,39,200 shares on the first day.

Out of which, QIB and NII categories received 13,800 and 29,12,400 applications and the retail category received 1,70,74,200 applications, whereas, on the first day of subscription.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO Details

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 18.72 lakh shares worth rs ₹42.49 crores.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO Price Band

The IPO has been set at a price band of ₹220 to ₹227 per share. Applicants can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required from the retail investors is ₹136,200.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO’s allotment is expected to be finalized on March 12, 2024 and it might list on NSE SME with tentative listing date as March 14, 2024.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO Promoters

Radhe Shyam Daga, Manoj Kumar Karnani, Rajiv Lakhotia and Raj Kumar Agarwal are the promoters of the company.

The company will utilize the funds obtained through issue as the capital expenditure to set up a dyeing unit in Navsari District, Surat, Gujarat and also for the purchase of new machinery proposed to be installed at the new unit proposed to be set up for manufacturing bags in Palsana, Surat, Gujarat.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO Manager & Registrar

The book running lead manager of the IPO, is Horizon Management Private Limited, while Mas Services Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Shree Karni Fabcom IPO is MLB Stock Broking.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO GMP On March 6

The shares of Shree Karni Fabcom are trading at a premium of ₹325 in the grey market premium (GMP) on 6th March. Which means that the estimated listing price of the Shree Karni Fabcom shares could be ₹552, which is 143.7 percent higher than the issue price of ₹227.

