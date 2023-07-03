Home

Who Is Shreeranganath Kulkarni, The New Managing Director of US-based Firm InfoVision

With a track record of success in the information technology and services sectors, Shreeranganath Kulkarni is an experienced professional. (Image: India.com)

New Delhi: InfoVision, a US-based digital services company, on Monday appointed Shreeranganath Kulkarni (SK) as its new managing director. Shreeranganath Kulkarni, a veteran from Karnataka University, has earlier worked as a Vice President and location head at Cognizant Technology Solutions and at Accenture as a managing director and Technology Delivery Lead for Financial Services, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Chief Operating Officer at Birlasoft

Shreeranganath Kulkarni earlier served as a chief operating officer at Birlasoft and as a technology delivery head for financial services at Accenture’s Pune centre. He also worked as the head of financial services at Cognizant. In his new role, he will helm InfoVision’s journey towards accelerated growth, capitalising on his expertise in sales, delivery, and client management, the company said in a statement.

“His vision for customer satisfaction and passion for driving innovation align seamlessly with our mission to accelerate digital for our clients,” said Sean Yalamanchi, President and Co-founder, InfoVision, as quoted by IANS.

Kulkarni’s Strategic Leadership

Kulkarni’s strategic leadership will be crucial in steering the company’s next phase of growth.

“I am honoured to join InfoVision and become a part of a dynamic team that is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of digital transformation. My focus will be on propelling customer-centric solutions that yield tangible results,” said Kulkarni.

“SK’s exceptional track record and deep understanding of client needs make him a truly invaluable addition to the InfoVision team. His vision for customer satisfaction and passion for driving innovation align seamlessly with our mission to accelerate digital for our clients.” Sean Yalamanchi, President and Co-Founder, InfoVision, was quoted as saying on the occasion of handing over the position to Shreeranganath Kulkarni in a report by ET HR World.

An Experienced Professional

With a track record of success in the information technology and services sectors, he is an experienced professional. He calls himself competent in requirements analysis, global delivery, offshoring, IT strategy, and the software development life cycle. Moreover, large teams have grown under his leadership. Possessing good administrative and operational leadership skills, he has worked as a location/centre head. His range of control included the administrative, HR, financial, and administrative teams.

(With IANS inputs)

