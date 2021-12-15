New Delhi: Shriram Properties IPO Allotment Date is here and investors are curious to know whether they have been allotted shares of the company. The subscription period for the initial public offering of Shriram Properties Limited opened on December 8 and closed on December 10.Also Read - Omicron Alert: 5 Persons From 'At-risk' Countries Test Positive For COVID in Noida, Authorities on Toes

Shriram Properties IPO Allotment Share Status Check

To check Shriram Properties IPO share allotment, you need to go to BSE website – https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Also Read - UP Bride Brings Her Own Baarat, Enters Wedding on Scooty With Groom Riding Pillion

You need to go to “Status of Issue Application” section. Also Read - Steve Harvey Face Massive Criticism For Asking Miss Universe Winner Harnaaz Sandhu to ‘Meow’ Onstage

To check the status of your application, you need to enter details such as Issue Type, Issue Name, Application Number, Permanent Account Number (PAN) details.

Shriram Properties IPO Price, Review Details

Shriram Properties IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 113 to Rs 118 per equity share.

It has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 125 shares.

Shares of Shriram Properties Limited will be listed ta BSE Sensex and NSE.

It has an issue size of aggregating up to Rs 600 crore. Out of the total, the fresh issue is Rs 250 crore. The IPO has an offer for sale is aggregating up to Rs 350 crore.

Shriram Properties IPO Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 4.60 times. The initial public offering was subscribed 1.85 times in QIB segment, 4.82 times in NII section, 12.72 times in Retail segment, and 1.25 time in Employee segment, as per details on Chittorgarh website.