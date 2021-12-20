New Delhi: Shriram Properties IPO is set to list in the share market today. The company had an issue price of Rs 600 crore, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 350 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 113-118. The lot size was fixed at 125 shares. According to reports by Mint, the shares of Shriram Properties will be listed in the ‘B’ Group of Securities today.Also Read - MedPlus IPO Allotment Today. Direct Link To Check Application Status Here

Here are a few other details about the IPO

  • The face value of each equity share is Rs 10.
  • The price range of the share has been fixed at Rs 113-118.
  • The company aims to raise Rs 600 via public offer.
  • One lot of the shares consists of 125 shares. The maximum amount an investor can invest is Rs 2,00,000.

Direct Link To Check Shriram Properties IPO Share Price Here

  • Investors can check the live share price on BSE’s as well as NSE’s website
  • The following link can be used to see the live share price of Shriram Properties: https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/shriram-properties-ltd/shrirampps/543419/
  • Investors can also get other information like turnover, the market cap of the share etc here.
