New Delhi: Shriram Properties IPO is set to list in the share market today. The company had an issue price of Rs 600 crore, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 350 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 113-118. The lot size was fixed at 125 shares. According to reports by Mint, the shares of Shriram Properties will be listed in the ‘B’ Group of Securities today.Also Read - MedPlus IPO Allotment Today. Direct Link To Check Application Status Here

Here are a few other details about the IPO

The face value of each equity share is Rs 10.

The price range of the share has been fixed at Rs 113-118.

The company aims to raise Rs 600 via public offer.

One lot of the shares consists of 125 shares. The maximum amount an investor can invest is Rs 2,00,000.

Direct Link To Check Shriram Properties IPO Share Price Here