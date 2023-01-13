Home

‘A Quick Learner’: Sacked By Goldman Sachs 6 Month After Joining, 23-Year-Old IITian Seeks Job In LinkedIn Post

Shubham Sahu, 23, had joined the company just six months ago as a software developer. The news of losing his job came on Wednesday, soon after his birthday, he said in a LinkedIn post seeking new opportunities.

In his social media post, “At the beginning of 2023, I was also impacted by the layoffs at Goldman Sachs just after my 23rd birthday. Wow, this is truly a different way to start a year,” he said.

“I am a 2022 graduate in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. I worked as a Software Engineer (Backend Developer) as a part of GS’ Digital Bank, Marcus.com for roughly 6 months before I was laid off by Goldman Sachs on 11/01/2023, ” he added.

In the post he wrote about his time and experience at Goldman Sachs.

“While my time at GS was short, I am grateful that I had the chance to learn and grow in such a conducive environment. In this brief stint, I majorly worked in their java-based tech stack while getting exposed to Kafka, Spring Boot, and Splunk. I also got hands-on experience with Spring framework and MongoDb non relational databases. I am a quick learner and I would be happy to learn any new stack if required,” he wrote.

“I am actively looking for a job opportunity in full stack/backend development and can join in February. If you come across an appropriate job opportunity, please let me know. Also if you have connections working in this industry, I’d be grateful if you could connect them to me. Good luck to myself and all who were impacted by layoffs,” he added.

Amid the job cuts, Goldman Sachs is reviewing its expenses, including the two private jets it bought and CEO David Solomon’s private jet trips, Financial Times reported.