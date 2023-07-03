Home

Once A Newspaper Boy, Sid Naidu’s Company Makes Rs 1.3 Crore Turnover: His Story Is A Beacon Of Hope

Bengaluru-born Sid Naidu is the founder and owner of Sid Productions, one of the fastest-growing production companies.

In 2017, Sid Naidu founded his production house - Sid Productions that offers a range of expertise Creative Agency and Productions across, Ad Films and Digital Content.

“You should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us,” Former president APJ Abdul Kalam Azad said. Sid Naidu’s story is one where he beats all odds to become a successful entrepreneur. Bengaluru-born Sid Naidu is the founder and owner of Sid Productions, one of the fastest-growing production companies.

Sid Naidu’s Inspirational Story Of Success

Sid Naidu lost his father when he was 11 years old in 2007. Time and money had defeated him at the time. Sid and his family were knee-deep in financial problems. As their monetary condition remained depressing, Sid started selling newspapers to support his family before going to school and earned Rs 250, according to a report by YourStory.

Sid’s passion for the fashion industry grew over time and he also aspired to be a model. After passing Class 10, Sid worked as an office boy and earned Rs 3,000 per month. However, his dream to work in the fashion industry still remained strong. As he moved from different jobs, Sid started building contacts and soon built a good network of stakeholders in the fashion industry.

In 2017, he founded his production house – Sid Productions which offers a range of expertise in Creative Agency and Productions across, Ad Films and Digital Content. In a year, the company had a turnover of Rs 1.3 core.

Sid Productions also offers services in Digital Media and Marketing, Ad and Campaign Shoots, and even Event Management. The success of the company is demonstrated in its growing list of clients and turnover; in a year, the company recorded a turnover of around Rs 5 crore. The company aims at reaching a turnover of Rs 10 crore in the next years.

