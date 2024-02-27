Home

Sigachi Industries Limited Announces JV with iMass Investment to Expand Footprint in UAE

Sigachi Industries Limited Announces JV with iMass Investment to Expand Footprint in UAE

Business News: Sigachi MENA FZCO, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sigachi Industries Limited and iConsult Trading Consultancy LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of iMass Investments have announced the formation of a joint venture (JV), Sigachi Global, to enter the growing UAE food and pharma market.

Sigachi Global will create separate entities to manage Sigachi’s core verticals viz. Pharma (excipients and APIs), Food and Nutrition, and Operations and Management (O&M) as required. Sigachi MENA FZCO will hold 75 per cent stake and iConsult shall hold 25% in the JV. Sigachi Global is estimated to have revenues of USD 54 Million by 2029.

The joint venture will capitalize on the complementary capabilities of both companies, combining iMass/iConsult’s market knowledge and Sigachi’s cutting-edge technology to deliver superior products and services to customers in the GCC.

Sigachi Industries Limited, publicly listed in NSE and BSE, is a globally recognized pharmaceutical company known for its unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality excipients, vitamin mineral nutrient blends, APIs, and O&M services. At the time of writing the report, the shares of the company was trading at Rs 89.75, down by 0.16 per cent from the previous close of Rs 89.89.

Meanwhile, Vikas Life Care Limited has informed the stock market that its associate company PME Entertainment is organising Miss World this year and the competition has now reached Mumbai after the opening ceremony in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices began the trade on a weak note on Tuesday tracking sluggish global market trends and fresh foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 130 points to 72,660.13 in early trade. The Nifty dipped 36.4 points to 22,085.65.

Later, both the benchmark indices recovered the early lost ground and were trading marginally higher. The 30-share BSE benchmark quoted 10.30 points up at 72,800.43, and the Nifty traded 8.85 points higher at 22,135.60.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.

Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Wipro and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading lower while Shanghai quoted in the green.

The US markets ended marginally lower on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 285.15 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark fell by 352.67 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 72,790.13 on Monday. The Nifty declined 90.65 points or 0.41 per cent to 22,122.05.

“Volatility is expected this week due to F&O contract expiry,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.12 per cent to USD 82.43 a barrel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.