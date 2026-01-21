Home

Shares of THIS company in focus after it highlights update on advancement in Cystic Fibrosis APIs, details here

According to the filing, based on the company's internal assessment, Sigachi is exploring strategic partnerships with formulation innovators for this CF API portfolio.

Sigachi Industries Ltd., a small-cap pharmaceutical company, today announced a significant milestone for investors. In its latest exchange filing, the company announced a significant achievement in its research and development (R&D) portfolio.

The company announced the successful development of a new active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) combination—venzacaftor, tezacaftor, and dutivacaftor—for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF). According to the filing, this achievement reflects the company’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the complex and high-value specialty APIs space.

The global market for cystic fibrosis drugs is estimated to be over $10 billion, and the company’s entry into this segment is good for its long-term goals.

According to the filing, based on the company’s internal assessment, Sigachi is exploring strategic partnerships with formulation innovators for this CF API portfolio. If these partnerships are successful, the company expects to generate revenues of approximately ₹250 crore annually from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026-27.

Lijo Chacko, the company’s deputy group CEO, said this achievement demonstrates Sigachi’s capabilities in complex and differentiated APIs and will create sustainable value for stakeholders in the future. Importantly, this API combination incorporates advanced chemistry and multi-step manufacturing, limiting competition in this segment. Additionally, patent protection on vanzacaftor extends until 2039, providing the company with long-term stable earnings.

Sigachi Industries Share Price

The company’s stock was trading 2.02% or Rs 0.49 lower at Rs 23.74 on the BSE as of 11:42 am and on the NSE, the stock was trading 1.65% or Rs 0.40 lower at Rs 23.78.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Wednesday as heightened geopolitical tensions, weak global markets and persistent foreign fund outflows rattled investors’ sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 385.82 points to 81,794.65 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 91.5 points to 25,141.

