Sigachi Industries Shares Trade at 52-week High of Rs 87.9 | Check Key Details Here

The 30-share Sensex climbed 99.44 points or 0.14 per cent to 73,257.68 points while the broader Nifty gained 18.30 points or 0.08 per cent to 22,235.75 points.

Share Market News: Shares of Sigachi Industries Limited hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday i.e. February 23. The counter opened with at Rs 85.15 – a gain of around 1.47 per cent from the previous close of Rs 83.91. The stock surged around 4.76 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 87.9. The stock of Sigachi Industries is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The counter of Sigachi Industries, which has a market cap of Rs 2,813 crore, is Rs 22. Meanwhile, key equity indices rose in early trade on Friday as Sensex advanced nearly 100 points amid a global rally in stocks boosting investor sentiments.

Among the Nifty constituents, 32 shares were trading in the green. In the Sensex pack, 18 stocks advanced, with Titan rising more than 1 per cent. The global rally, mainly spurred by US chipmaker Nvidia Corp’s strong quarterly earnings, has pushed markets in the US, Europe and Japan to record levels.

Sensex and Nifty surged on Thursday, with the latter touching its all-time high closing level of 22,217.45 points. In Asia, Japan’s benchmark index Nikkei 225 jumped more than 2 per cent. In the domestic market, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net sellers on Thursday as they offloaded securities worth Rs 1,410.05 crore.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

