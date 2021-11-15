New Delhi: Shares of Sigachi Industries Ltd were today listed at stock market. Sigachi share price is at Rs 603.75, up by 440.75 points or 270.40 per cent. Sigachi Industries IPO price was fixed at Rs 161 to Rs 163.Also Read - IPO Watch: Check Policybazaar, Sigachi Industries, SJS Enterprises IPO Subscription Status

You can track Sigachi share price at https://www.chittorgarh.com/ipo/sigachi-industries-ipo/1175/ .

Sigachi Industries IPO

The IPO had a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

The initial public offering has a market lot of 90 shares and minimum order quantity of 90 shares.

The shares will be listed at BSE and NSE.

Sigachi Industries IPO has an issue size up to Rs 125.43 crore.

The IPO opened for subscription on November 1. The subscription period closed on November 3.

Sigachi Industries IPO share allotment was done on November 10.

Sigachi Industries IPO Subscription Status

Sigachi Industries IPO was subscribed by 86.51 times at qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment, 172.43 times at Non-institutional bidders (NII), 80.49 times at Retail Individual Investor (RII). Overall, the initial public offering was subscribed 101.91 times.