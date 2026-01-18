Silet Attack! Did India retaliate against Donald Trump by taxing US pulses? Or…

Home

Amid US-India trade deal tensions, New Delhi imposed a 30 percent tariff on US yellow peas. The move is being seen as a silent retaliation for the punitive 50% tariffs imposed by Trump last year.

Did India Silently Strike Back At Trump? Amid the US-India trade deal tensions, pulses could become a new point of dispute between the two countries. Recently, two American senators requested United States President Donald Trump to pressure India to scrap the 30 percent import duty on American pulses, terming it ‘unfair’. New Delhi’s move has been widely seen as a silent response to the 50 percent tariffs imposed by the Trump administration in 2025. This move could further complicate trade talks between India and the US. Let’s know more.

India Imposed The 30% Tariff On US Yellow Peas

North Dakota’s senators, Kevin Cramer and Steve Daines of Montana recently highlighted that New Delhi imposed a hefty 30 percent tariff on US yellow peas on October 30 2025, the imposition came into effect on November 1 last year. This was a silent move and no media outlet highlighted it.

