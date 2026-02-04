Home

Silver Rate Today, February 4: Silver prices witnesses massive surge of over 9 percent, check prices in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chennai, Surat

Silver has delivered an exceptional rally of over 200 percent in 12 months, sharply outperforming gold’s ~80% rise, making it one of the strongest-performing assets globally.

New Delhi: Silver has delivered an exceptional rally of over 200 percent in 12 months, sharply outperforming gold’s 80 percent surge. It has now become one of the strongest-performing assets globally. According to the reports, the exceptional performance has compressed the gold–silver ratio from pandemic highs ~127 to ~50 at start of 2026, signalling that a large part of silver’s catch-up trade has already played out

Gold and silver had surged at an unusually fast pace, making a correction almost inevitable—especially as a large number of investors piled into gold trades as a proxy bet against continued weakness in the US dollar.

Silver recently witnessed a steep correction after touching record highs of around Rs 4.2 lakh per kilogram in late January. From those levels, prices fell by nearly Rs 2.4 lakh or about 36%, in just a few sessions as global selling pressure intensified.

Silver more volatile than gold

In the international markets, spot silver was trading at the $88/oz level. up nearly 4% on the day. Analysts cited by Reuters have said that silver prices are likely to remain more volatile as compared to gold.

