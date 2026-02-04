By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Silver Rate Today, February 4: Silver prices witnesses massive surge of over 9 percent, check prices in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chennai, Surat
Silver has delivered an exceptional rally of over 200 percent in 12 months, sharply outperforming gold’s ~80% rise, making it one of the strongest-performing assets globally.
New Delhi: Silver has delivered an exceptional rally of over 200 percent in 12 months, sharply outperforming gold’s 80 percent surge. It has now become one of the strongest-performing assets globally. According to the reports, the exceptional performance has compressed the gold–silver ratio from pandemic highs ~127 to ~50 at start of 2026, signalling that a large part of silver’s catch-up trade has already played out
Gold and silver had surged at an unusually fast pace, making a correction almost inevitable—especially as a large number of investors piled into gold trades as a proxy bet against continued weakness in the US dollar.
Silver recently witnessed a steep correction after touching record highs of around Rs 4.2 lakh per kilogram in late January. From those levels, prices fell by nearly Rs 2.4 lakh or about 36%, in just a few sessions as global selling pressure intensified.
Silver more volatile than gold
In the international markets, spot silver was trading at the $88/oz level. up nearly 4% on the day. Analysts cited by Reuters have said that silver prices are likely to remain more volatile as compared to gold.
