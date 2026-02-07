Home

Business

Silver Price Today, February 7: Silver Rates witness massive drop across country, check prices in Patna, Lucknow, Mumbai, Surat, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati

Silver Price Today, February 7: Silver Rates witness massive drop across country, check prices in Patna, Lucknow, Mumbai, Surat, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati

Spot silver rose by USD 3.02, or 4.26 percent, to $74 per ounce. Earlier in the day, silver had plunged nearly 10 percent to USD 64.08 per ounce.

Silver Rates witness massive drop across country, check prices in Patna, Lucknow, Mumbai, Surat, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati

Silver Price Today, February 7 UPDATE: In a major development, Silver prices have witnessed a massive drop across the country. As per the All India Sarafa Association, the rates in Delhi fell by Rs 13,000 to Rs 2,55,000 per kilogram (including all taxes). Silver futures slipped to Rs 2,49,499 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). To recall, on January 29, the prices of Silver had touched a record high of Rs 4,20,048 per kg on January 29. In international markets, spot silver rose to $74 per ounce.

Meanwhile, as per a Goodreturns report, silver dropped by Rs 25,000 to Rs 2,75,000 per kg. Earlier, on January 29, silver had reached an all-time high of Rs 4,10,100 per kg. According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), by the time markets closed on Friday evening, silver prices had fallen to Rs 2,44,929 per kg.

ALSO READ: Gold Price Today, February 7 Live: Gold prices rise again, silver continues to trade lower

It is important to note that since markets will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, the same rates will be applicable on both days.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

City 10 gram Silver price 100-gram Silver price 1 Kg Silver price Delhi ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Mumbai ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Kolkata ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Chennai ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Patna ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Lucknow ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Meerut ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Kanpur ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Ayodhya ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Ghaziabad ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Noida ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Gurugram ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Chandigarh ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Jaipur ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Pune ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Ludhiana ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Guwahati ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Indore ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Surat ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Nagpur ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Nasik ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Bengaluru ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Vadodara ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Bhubaneshwar ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Cuttack ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Kerala ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Raipur ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Hyderabad ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000

What was yesterday’s silver price?

As per the All India Sarafa Association, silver prices in Delhi witnessed a massive fall on Friday. Silver slipped by nearly 5 percent to Rs 2.55 lakh per kilogram.

The association said silver fell by ₹13,000, or 4.85 percent, to ₹2,55,000 per kilogram (including all taxes). It is important to note that on Thursday, it had closed at Rs 2,68,000 per kilogram. In international markets, after an initial decline, bullion prices saw a sharp recovery of over four percent. Spot silver rose by USD 3.02, or 4.26 percent, to $74 per ounce. Earlier in the day, silver had plunged nearly 10 percent to USD 64.08 per ounce.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.