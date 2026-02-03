Home

Silver Rate Today, February 3: Silver price surges 7 percent after India-US trade deal? Check Rates in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi

During the session, MCX silver futures for March 5, 2026 delivery surged 6 percent, climbing Rs 13,739 to trade at Rs 2,50,000 per kg.

Silver Price Update: Silver price staged a sharp rebound after a steep three day sell off, supported by value buying and easing panic liquidation. Silver rose as much as 8.1% – taking it above USD 85 and erasing the previous day’s loss – before paring gains. After Trump’s tariffs were reduced, it was being estimated that gold and silver prices would fall further. However, this does not appear to be happening. Following a sharp decline, gold and silver are witnessing a stormy surge today, February 3. As of 10:23 am, silver prices have jumped by more than Rs 18,000 per kilogram.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart said gold and silver remain highly volatile but key support levels are holding. On the MCX, gold support is Rs 1,36,600–1,40,000 and silver Rs 2,21,000–2,28,000. He recommends buying gold at Rs 1,38,000–1,44,000 and silver at Rs 2,28,000–2,40,000 with defined stop-losses and targets.

Cities Rate of Silver Patna ₹2,53,600 Jaipur ₹2,53,700 Kanpur ₹2,53,800 Lucknow ₹2,53,800 Bhopal ₹2,54,550 Indoor ₹2,54,550 Chandigarh ₹2,54,280 Raipur ₹2,54,180

Precious metals tumbled from record highs, catching even veteran traders off guard. The rally, already intense, gathered pace last month as investors rushed into gold and silver amid fresh fears over geopolitical instability, currency debasement and challenges to the Federal Reserve’s independence.

