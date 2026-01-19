Home

Why are silver prices soaring in India? Reasons why crosses silver prices have crossed Rs 3 lakh for first time in India

On January 19, 2026, the futures of silver increased greatly. The mark had hit Rs. 300,000 per kilogram. The amount is a heavy increase in the levels from the previous month.

Silver price: The prices of silver in India have reached a record-high mark by crossing Rs. 300,000 per kilogram for the very first time in India. This shows a strong combination of the forces across global and domestic forces, which have led to the metal’s high-demand.

Record-high mark on MCX

What do the officials say?

As per the Commodity and Currency Analyst of Choice Broking, Aamir Makda, “As of mid-January 2026, silver has delivered nearly 30% returns, mounting on the momentum of 2025. Silver has reached to $93 an ounce, a level once considered unthinkable, driven by a ‘perfect storm’ of industrial scarcity and geopolitical shifts.”

He added, “We have observed a RSI bearish divergence on Daily charts which is a classic ‘Red flag’ warning… Along with this, we can see the fall in OI levels… which suggests a Long unwinding in Silver. Traders who already have long position, should look for a profit-booking at current levels.”

Safe-haven demand

The main reason for the increase in silver prices is the flight to safe-haven assets, which has occurred during the rising geopolitical tensions and concerns about macroeconomics, as per reports. When the market becomes unstable, most investors choose gold and silver. This happens even when the market shows financial slowdowns or stress related to geopolitics. In the last few weeks, the tariff tensions associated with Greenland and the uncertainties of geopolitics have increased the dependency on the metal, reportedly.

Industrial demand for silver metal

The metal has great industrial usage, unlike gold, in multiple sectors. These include solar photovoltaic panels, electronics, electric vehicles, and advanced-scale manufacturing. These together utilise large amounts of the metal silver, which further contribute to the structural demand, which moves beyond the motives of investments, reportedly.

The CEO of Bandhan AMC, Vishal Kapoor, added, “Gold and silver can play a meaningful role in portfolio diversification, but the way investors access these assets matters. Physical metal often brings uncertainties around purity, making charges, storage, and resale… The Fund of Fund (FoF) structure removes barriers… and enables disciplined investing through SIPs.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.