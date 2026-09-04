Share Market News: Logistics stock gains over 7 percent as markets rebounded amid positive global cues, check details here

The counter has gained over the last two days, rising 5.96 per cent over the period and outperforming the sector by 3.58 per cent today, indicating technical strength and stability.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/sindhu-trade-link-share-market-news-logistics-stock-gains-over-7-percent-as-markets-rebounded-amid-positive-global-cues-check-details-here-8516694/ Copy

New Delhi: Shares of logistics solution provider Sindhu Trade Link are in action today as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply amid strong global cues after four days of sharp decline. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 531.88 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 76,684.74, the 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 78.25 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 23,951.70.

Amid this, the stock opened in the red at Rs 23.76 against the previous close of Rs 24.01 on the BSE. But the counter gained amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 2.05 times and touched the intraday high of Rs 25.82, representing a gain of Rs 1.81 or 7.53 per cent from the previous last closing.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 25.20, up 4.96 per cent, and the company’s market cap stood at Rs 3,885.66 crore. The counter has gained over the last two days, rising 5.96 per cent over the period and outperforming the sector by 3.58 per cent today, indicating technical strength and stability.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 435.17 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 14.14 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has gained 26.74 per cent as against the fall of 10.02 per cent in the benchmark index.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 32.84, hit on September 18, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 17.72, touched on January 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,345.87 crore on Thursday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 4,977.46 crore, highlighting active market participation and transparency.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 417.49 points to close at 76,152.86, while the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 41 points to settle at 23,873.45, extending their losing streak to a fourth consecutive session.

Stock markets rebound in early trade after 4-days of slump

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply in early trade on Friday tracking a rally in Asian markets after four days of sharp decline.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 531.88 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 76,684.74 in the morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 78.25 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 23,951.70.

The rebound in domestic equities came amid a broad-based rally across Asian markets. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 2 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.3 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index gained 1.11 per cent and Shanghai’s SSE Composite index traded 0.35 per cent higher.

US markets had ended more than 1 per cent higher in overnight deals on Thursday, setting a positive tone for Asian equities. However, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.48 per cent to USD 95.98 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,345.87 crore on Thursday. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, remained net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 4,977.46 crore, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.