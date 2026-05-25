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Share Market News: THIS company in focus after it shares details of two major deals, check details here

Share Market News: THIS company in focus after it shares details of two major deals, check details here

The company has fixed May 19, 2026 as the 'Relevant Date' for the preferential issue, on the basis of which the minimum price of the shares will be decided.

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New Delhi: Amidst Monday’s rally in the stock market, the stock of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd., a small-cap company in the logistics sector, is on investors’ radar today. Currently, the company has a market cap of ₹4,133.91 crore. The company provided significant information in its latest exchange filing after market hours last Friday. The company stated that its board of directors had approved several significant decisions at its meeting on May 22, 2026.

The company has decided to increase its authorized share capital from ₹156 crore to ₹196 crore. This will enable the company to issue up to 186 crore equity shares and 10 crore preference shares. This will also require changes to the company’s Memorandum of Association (MoA).

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The board also approved the acquisition of stakes in two major companies. The first involves Advent Coal Resources Pte. Ltd., in which the company will acquire a 78.26% stake. In return, Sindhu Trade Link will issue approximately 300.4 million equity shares on a preferential basis. This entire deal will be executed through a share swap, meaning no cash payment will be made.

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The second is to acquire a 50.10% stake in Sainik Mining and Allied Services Limited. In exchange, the company will issue approximately 97.1 million Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS). These CCPS will subsequently convert into equity shares in a 1:1 ratio.

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The company has fixed May 19, 2026 as the ‘Relevant Date’ for the preferential issue, on the basis of which the minimum price of the shares will be decided.

Apart from this, the company has decided to call an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on June 18, 2026 to seek shareholders’ approval on these proposals.

Last seen, the company’s stock was trading 1% or Rs 0.27 lower at Rs 26.81 on the BSE and on the NSE, the stock was trading 0.96% or Rs 0.26 lower at Rs 26.78.

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