Quarterly Results: Shares of THIS company to be on investors’ radar post Q3 results | Check key details here

For the full fiscal year FY25, the company reported net sales of ₹1,731.10 crore, up 3% year-on-year. Net profit for the same period was ₹121.59 crore, a 72% increase over the previous year.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd., a small-cap company in the logistics sector, reported its December quarter results in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Friday. According to its quarterly results (Q3FY26), the company reported net sales of ₹119 crore and a net profit of ₹14 crore. For 9MFY26 (April-December), the company’s total net sales were ₹408 crore and a net profit of ₹44 crore.

Additionally, the company has significantly reduced its debt, with debt falling 63.4% to ₹372 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

The company’s stock closed at Rs 23 on Friday, down 4.84% or Rs 1.17 on the BSE.

Sindhu Trade Links Limited operates in sectors such as transportation, logistics, mining, construction, and energy. The company also provides coal mining and trading services domestically and internationally.

Its primary focus is on infrastructure and heavy industry projects. In recent years, the company has diversified its business and increased its participation in overseas projects.

In addition, the company works on several long-term contracts with the public and private sectors.

