Home

Business

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company jump over 4 percent as markets bounce back, check full details here

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company jump over 4 percent as markets bounce back, check full details here

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 47.26. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

पल में राजा या कंगाल बना देता है Penny Stocks

The shares of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd, a smallcap company in the logistics sector with a market cap of Rs 3,760.76 crore, are seeing a good rise today. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 24.39, up 4.68 per cent or Rs 1.09 on the BSE and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 24.41, up 4.32 per cent or Rs 1.01. The stock of this logistics sector company has gained 23 per cent in YTD, i.e. till the year 2026.

According to BSE Analytics, this stock has delivered a whopping 934 per cent return to investors over the past five years. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 3 per cent in the past week and 2 per cent in the past month. On an annual basis, the stock has gained 73 per cent in the last year.

The stock’s 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 47.26. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to its quarterly results (Q3FY26), the company reported net sales of ₹119 crore and a net profit of ₹14 crore. For 9MFY26 (April-December), the company’s total net sales were ₹408 crore and a net profit of ₹44 crore.

For the full fiscal year FY25, the company reported net sales of ₹1,731.10 crore, up 3 per cent year-on-year. Net profit for the same period was ₹121.59 crore, a 72 per cent increase over the previous year.

Additionally, the company has significantly reduced its debt, with debt falling 63.4 per cent to ₹372 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

Sindhu Trade Links Limited operates in sectors such as transportation, logistics, mining, construction, and energy. The company also provides coal mining and trading services domestically and internationally.

Its primary focus is on infrastructure and heavy industry projects. In recent years, the company has diversified its business and increased its participation in overseas projects.

In addition, the company works on several long-term contracts with the public and private sectors.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.