Stock Market News: THIS company shares jump 5 percent even as stock markets remained volatile on Friday, check price here

Amid sluggish trading in the stock market on the last day of the trading week, the shares of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd , a small cap company in the logistics sector, have seen a rise of 5%. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 26.25, up 4.92% or Rs 1.23 on the BSE and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 26.11, up 4.19% or Rs 1.05.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 25% in the past one week, while in the past two weeks, the stock has gained over 44%.

In a filing dated February 2, the company said that Alok Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd, has resigned from his post due to personal reasons.

In another filing, the company said that the board meeting of the company will be held on February 13 where the board members will release the financial results for the December quarter (Q3FY26).

Sindhu Trade Links Limited, while releasing its September 2025 quarter results, had said that the company’s sales fell by 66.36% to ₹124.33 crore, whereas in the same quarter last year the sales were ₹369.55 crore.

The company’s net profit also declined by a significant 90.72%, falling from ₹116.54 crore to just ₹10.82 crore. Operating profit margin (OPM) was -1.63%, compared to -25.06% in the previous year. Similarly, PBDT declined by 89% and PBT by 90%.

Sindhu Trade Links Limited operates in sectors such as transportation, logistics, mining, construction, and energy. The company also provides coal mining and trading services domestically and internationally.

Its primary focus is on infrastructure and heavy industry projects. In recent years, the company has diversified its business and increased its participation in overseas projects.

In addition, the company works on several long-term contracts with the public and private sectors.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday, dragged down by IT heavyweights amid a weak trend in the US equities.

Investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of the RBI policy announcement later in the day and fresh foreign fund outflows.

Extending its previous day’s decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex edged lower by 225.15 points to 83,088.78. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 89.25 points to 25,553.55.

