Singapore Airlines, Tata Sons To Merge Air India And Vistara
Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons (Tata) will merge Air India and Vistara, with SIA also investing $250 m Air India as part of the transaction
SIA TO TAKE 25.1% STAKE IN ENLARGED AIR INDIA GROUP pic.twitter.com/bIVnDm4TUG
— Danny Lee (@AirEVthingTRNSP) November 29, 2022
