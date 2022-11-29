Singapore Airlines, Tata Sons To Merge Air India And Vistara

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons (Tata) will merge Air India and Vistara, with SIA also investing $250 m Air India as part of the transaction

Air India, Vistara To Merge To Create World-Class Global Airline? Here's What We Know

New Delhi: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons (Tata) will merge Air India and Vistara, with SIA also investing USD 250 million Air India as part of the transaction

SINGAPORE AIRLINES AND TATA SONS TO MERGE AIR INDIA AND VISTARA SIA TO TAKE 25.1% STAKE IN ENLARGED AIR INDIA GROUP pic.twitter.com/bIVnDm4TUG — Danny Lee (@AirEVthingTRNSP) November 29, 2022