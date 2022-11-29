Singapore Airlines, Tata Sons To Merge Air India And Vistara 

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons (Tata) will merge Air India and Vistara, with SIA also investing $250 m Air India as part of the transaction

Updated: November 29, 2022 4:39 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Singapore Airlines, Tata Sons To Merge Air India And Vistara 
Published Date: November 29, 2022 4:37 PM IST

Updated Date: November 29, 2022 4:39 PM IST