New Delhi: Kishore Biyani’s Future Group deal with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has been put on hold by a Singapore court. Amazon.com Inc on Sunday won an interim award against its partner Future Group selling retail business to Reliance Industries Ltd for Rs 24,713 crore after a Singapore-based single judge arbitration panel put the deal on hold. Also Read - Amazon Employees Booked For Fraud & Hacking of Prime Customer's Account

More details to follow. Also Read - Amazon Refuses to Appear Before Parliament Committee on Data Protection, Says 'Experts Are Overseas'