  • This Country’s Passport Is Most Powerful In The World; Check Full List

The ranking of Japan, which held the pole position for the world's strongest passport for the last five years, slipped to third place.

Updated: July 19, 2023 11:19 AM IST

By India.com News Desk IANS | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Henry Passport Index report for 2023 includes 199 different passports and 227 travel destinations. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Singapore has surpassed Japan to hold the most powerful passport in the world, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. The ranking of Japan, which held the pole position for the world’s strongest passport for the last five years, slipped to third place. Henry Passport Index report for 2023 includes 199 different passports and 227 travel destinations.

Top 10 Countries With World’s Most Powerful Passports In 2023

  1. Singapore
  2. Germany, Italy and Spain
  3. Japan, Austria, Finland and France
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norwar, Portugal and Switzerland
  6. Australia, Hungary and Poland
  7. Canada and Greece
  8. United States and Lithuania
  9. Latvia, Slovenia and Slovakia
  10. Estonia and Iceland

