Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
This Country’s Passport Is Most Powerful In The World; Check Full List
The ranking of Japan, which held the pole position for the world's strongest passport for the last five years, slipped to third place.
New Delhi: Singapore has surpassed Japan to hold the most powerful passport in the world, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. The ranking of Japan, which held the pole position for the world’s strongest passport for the last five years, slipped to third place. Henry Passport Index report for 2023 includes 199 different passports and 227 travel destinations.
Also Read:
Trending Now
Top 10 Countries With World’s Most Powerful Passports In 2023
- Singapore
- Germany, Italy and Spain
- Japan, Austria, Finland and France
- United Kingdom
- Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norwar, Portugal and Switzerland
- Australia, Hungary and Poland
- Canada and Greece
- United States and Lithuania
- Latvia, Slovenia and Slovakia
- Estonia and Iceland
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you