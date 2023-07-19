Home

Business

This Country’s Passport Is Most Powerful In The World; Check Full List

This Country’s Passport Is Most Powerful In The World; Check Full List

The ranking of Japan, which held the pole position for the world's strongest passport for the last five years, slipped to third place.

Henry Passport Index report for 2023 includes 199 different passports and 227 travel destinations. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Singapore has surpassed Japan to hold the most powerful passport in the world, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. The ranking of Japan, which held the pole position for the world’s strongest passport for the last five years, slipped to third place. Henry Passport Index report for 2023 includes 199 different passports and 227 travel destinations.

Trending Now

Top 10 Countries With World’s Most Powerful Passports In 2023

Singapore Germany, Italy and Spain Japan, Austria, Finland and France United Kingdom Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norwar, Portugal and Switzerland Australia, Hungary and Poland Canada and Greece United States and Lithuania Latvia, Slovenia and Slovakia Estonia and Iceland

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES