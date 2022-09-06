Singapore Visa: After Singapore introduces new work visa rules to woo foreign talent as the Asian financial hub looks to bolster its recovery from the COVID19 pandemic, Minister of Manpower Tan See Leng said that the country will not limit the number of applicants for its newest work permit as the city-state seeks to better compete for global talent. “What we are really hoping to bring to Singapore are the rainmakers,” Tan told Bloomberg, referring to the efforts to bring in leaders in fields across science, technology, engineering and math, as well as finance, arts, culture and sports.Also Read - Singapore Eases Work Visa Rules To Woo Foreign, Talented Candidates

In an exclusive interview with Bloomberg television's Juliette Saly, Tan said the introduction of the Overseas Networks and Expertise (ONE) pass last week as well as other steps that make it easier to hire expats are a response to the tight labor market.

The ONE pass — a visa that will allow its holders as well as their partners to work for five years — is Singapore's renewed effort to lure global talent after its pandemic-era restrictions and efforts to protect local workers made it appear less welcoming.

The minister said, “In the competition for talent, we’re in a very, very hyped-up mode……There’s hyper competition, and we are very careful about what we reveal, because we’re not going after the numbers. We’re going after really the quality, it’s not the quantity.”

SINGAPORE WORK VISA RULES FOR TOP TALENTS

As per the new directive by the Ministry of Manpower, foreigners earning a minimum S$30,000 ($21,431) per month can now secure a five-year work pass, with a provision to allow their dependents to seek employment.

Apart from that, exceptional candidates in sports, arts, science and academia who don’t meet the salary criteria are also eligible for the long-term visa under the so-called Overseas Networks and Expertise (ONE) pass

Tan See Leng said, “Both businesses and talent are searching for safe and stable places to invest, live and work in. Singapore is such a place.”

The new visa, reportedly will be available from January 2023.

Among the other measures, some tech professionals whose skills are in short supply will from September 2023 be eligible for five-year visas, up from a two- to three-years currently. The processing time for employment passes – typically granted to high-paid professionals – will be also be immediately reduced to 10 days.

The rule change will help the city-state better compete with rival business hubs like Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates and catch up to Australia and the UK, which have similar global talent visas.