New Delhi: In a move from the Centre that will benefit pensioners and senior citizens, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has announced the setting up of a single-window portal for these citizens soon. Giving details, the union minister said the portal will not only enable constant contact with pensioners and their associations across the country but will also regularly receive their inputs, suggestions as well as grievances for a prompt response.Also Read - Here’s How To Store Aadhaar Card in DigiLocker: Step-by-step Guide Here

“The objective of Common Pension Portal is to create a single window digital mechanism for pensioners to raise their grievances and get the same resolved without approaching different authorities in person,” he said. Also Read - Jitendra Singh Slams Mehbooba Mufti Over Call For India-Pakistan Dialogue

He said the ministries responsible to process, sanction or disburse pension dues, are interlinked to this system and grievances are forwarded after assessment to the concerned ministry or department for resolution. Also Read - Why There is Large Number of Vacancies in UPSC? EXPLAINED

He added that SCOVA is a useful platform for holding consultations with the stakeholders, the pensioners through their Associations and concerned Ministries/Departments. SCOVA provides the Associations with an opportunity for raising their issues concerning pensioners’ welfare etc. directly before the concerned ministries/departments.

Singh said there is a need to emphasise making good use of the knowledge, experience and efforts of the retired employees which can help in value addition to the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare.

“The facility to submit life certificate online through Jeevan PramaanPortal was launched by the Prime Minister in November 2014 with the objective to provide a convenient and transparent facility to pensioners for submission of Life Certificate,” he said.

Singh further added that doorstep banking for the collection of Life Certificates is in place in 100 cities by Public Sector Banks and the number of Life Certificates done through Banking Agents is 4,253.

Singh said that the Face Authentication Technique through Android phones for submission of life certificates digitally has been launched on November 29, 2021, and till date, more than 20,500 Life Certificates through face authentication have been done.

5 things to know about the single-window portal for pensioners: