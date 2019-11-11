New Delhi: The sales figures of Singles’ Day reached 91.2 billion yuan ($13 billion) during the first hour, which is a 32 per cent increase when compared to last year’s 69 billion yuan, stated Alibaba Group on Monday, according to a report.

It must be noted that this world’s biggest online sales event – Singles’ Day – is a shopping fest promoted by Alibaba Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang since 2009. The sales event is also known by the name ‘Double Eleven’ with regards to the calendar date 11/11.

Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Jackson Yee participated in the 24-hour shopping fest of the $486 billion Chinese retail juggernaut. According to Alibaba, the sales of Singles’ Day reached the $1 billion mark within one minute and eight seconds. As the sales picked up very swiftly on Monday morning, the shopping fest Singles’ Day became trending on Weiba, a Chinese Twitter-like platform.