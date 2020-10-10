Do you ever dream of starting your own business but do not have the funds for it? Do you ever wish to buy your dream car? Do you want to get out of your rented apartment and live in your own home? Also Read - RBI Announces Rs 50,000 Crore Special Lliquidity Facility For Mutual Funds

If yes, you have reached the right place. You might have heard of a term called SIP or Systematic Investment Plan. This is nothing but a mode of investing your money in an asset that will give you favorable returns in the future. What benefits do you reap? Is it the best form of investment? Should I invest in lump sum or take a part out of my salary every month? Should I invest now or once I have earned a certain amount? Also Read - How to Apply For Digital Loan Against Mutual Funds | All You Need to Know

A SIP works so simply! You select a plan as per your needs with your financial adviser then look for available options to invest in. Then you decide a period of time- weekly, monthly, quarterly or annually- and invest a certain amount every time. After a designated time that you’ve invested your money in, you start getting the sweet returns! Also Read - Govt tweaks rules, increases limit to disclose investment in stocks, mutual funds for employees

Did you know you could start investing with as low as rs.100? You can select your plan on the basis of the amount you want to invest, the time period you are willing to invest for and the degree of risk you want to take.

You might think of investing after you turn 35. But as they say, time is money. Investing at an early age only gives you more time and a sure shot chance of higher returns. Even while investing in kitties or chit funds where one member gets all the amount every month, you can think of investing in mutual funds!

Watch this video with Vivek Law, the founder of The MoneyMile and Surya Bhatia, a certified Financial Planner and hear them answer all your questions you would come up with. Watch them talk about the advantages, the liquidity and giving an insight into short term and long term investment options with extremely simple examples. So clear all your basic doubts. Get rid of all the hesitation that you have. So start investing right away and go get that car you have always wanted to drive!